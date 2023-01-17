Barkin: Terminal rate for Fed depends on path of inflation -Fox Business

WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The stopping point for Federal Reserve interest rate increases will depend on the path of inflation, Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Tom Barkin said on Tuesday.

"We can't declare victory too soon," Barkin said in comments on Fox Business, adding that he would not want to pause rate increases until it was certain inflation was falling "compellingly" toward the central bank's 2% target.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Leslie Adler)

