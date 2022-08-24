BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) insiders snagged a deal: Up US$222k on a US$672k investment

Insiders who purchased BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) shares in the past 12 months are unlikely to be deeply impacted by the stock's 13% decline over the past week. After accounting for the recent loss, the US$672k worth of shares they purchased is now worth US$895k, suggesting a good return on their investment.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

BARK Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by David Kamenetzky was the biggest purchase of BARK shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$2.35). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While BARK insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about US$1.77 on average. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:BARK Insider Trading Volume August 24th 2022

Insiders At BARK Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at BARK. Overall, five insiders shelled out US$672k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does BARK Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 13% of BARK shares, worth about US$55m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About BARK Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest BARK insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing BARK. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with BARK (including 1 which is significant).

