BARK Inc. Reports Q2 Results with Revenue Growth

BARK Inc Class A ( (BARK) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information BARK Inc Class A presented to its investors.

BARK, Inc. is a global omnichannel dog brand dedicated to making dogs happy through innovative products, services, and content, operating in the pet industry. In its recent earnings report for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, BARK, Inc. announced a total revenue of $126.1 million, surpassing the company’s guidance range and marking a 2.5% increase from the previous year. The company’s net loss improved significantly by 49.1% to $5.3 million, and Adjusted EBITDA was reported at $3.5 million, exceeding expectations.

Key performance indicators revealed a mixed performance across segments, with a notable 25.6% year-over-year increase in commerce segment revenue, while Direct to Consumer revenue saw a slight decline due to fewer orders. Gross profit experienced a minor increase, and operating expenses were reduced, largely due to cuts in headcount and improved shipping terms. The company’s focus on profitability and long-term growth was highlighted by its ninth consecutive quarter of year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA growth.

Despite a decrease in average order value, BARK maintained a strong cash position with $115.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, and its inventory levels increased in preparation for the holiday season. The company also reported positive net cash flow from operating activities, reinforcing its financial stability as it continues to invest in growth initiatives.

Looking ahead, BARK is reaffirming its full-year revenue guidance of $490 million to $500 million, indicating a stable growth outlook. The company anticipates further improvements in Adjusted EBITDA, reflecting ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial performance. As BARK progresses with its strategic initiatives, management remains optimistic about achieving sustainable growth in the coming years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.