BARK Inc - (BARK) Price Target Decreased by 30.23% to 3.06

The average one-year price target for BARK Inc - (NYSE:BARK) has been revised to 3.06 / share. This is an decrease of 30.23% from the prior estimate of 4.39 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.52 to a high of 4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 128.36% from the latest reported closing price of 1.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 200 funds or institutions reporting positions in BARK Inc -. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BARK is 0.09%, an increase of 24.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.92% to 55,669K shares. The put/call ratio of BARK is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Founders Circle Capital holds 7,942K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,500K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,500K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,379K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,366K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,717K shares, representing a decrease of 14.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BARK by 11.49% over the last quarter.

BARK Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BARK is the world's most dog-centric company, devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services and content. BARK's dog-obsessed team applies its unique, data-driven understanding of what makes each dog special to design playstyle-specific toys, wildly satisfying treats and wellness supplements, and dog-first experiences that foster the health and happiness of dogs everywhere. Founded in 2012, BARK loyally serves dogs nationwide with monthly subscription services, BarkBox and Super Chewer; a curated e-commerce experience on BarkShop.com; custom collections via its retail partner network, including Target and Amazon; wellness products that meet your dogs' needs with BARK Bright; and a personalized meal delivery service for dogs BARK Eats.BARK works to be the people our dogs think they are and promises to be their voice until every dog reaches its full tail-wagging potential.

