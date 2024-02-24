BARK (BARK) Price Target Increased by 5.39% to 1.90

The average one-year price target for BARK (NYSE:BARK) has been revised to 1.90 / share. This is an increase of 5.39% from the prior estimate of 1.80 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.41 to a high of 3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 62.17% from the latest reported closing price of 1.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 179 funds or institutions reporting positions in BARK. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BARK is 0.07%, a decrease of 33.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.03% to 54,242K shares. The put/call ratio of BARK is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Founders Circle Capital holds 7,942K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,500K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,500K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,024K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,584K shares, representing an increase of 14.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BARK by 10.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,784K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,707K shares, representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BARK by 3.70% over the last quarter.

BARK Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BARK is the world's most dog-centric company, devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services and content. BARK's dog-obsessed team applies its unique, data-driven understanding of what makes each dog special to design playstyle-specific toys, wildly satisfying treats and wellness supplements, and dog-first experiences that foster the health and happiness of dogs everywhere. Founded in 2012, BARK loyally serves dogs nationwide with monthly subscription services, BarkBox and Super Chewer; a curated e-commerce experience on BarkShop.com; custom collections via its retail partner network, including Target and Amazon; wellness products that meet your dogs' needs with BARK Bright; and a personalized meal delivery service for dogs BARK Eats.BARK works to be the people our dogs think they are and promises to be their voice until every dog reaches its full tail-wagging potential.

