BARK (BARK) Price Target Increased by 1,900.00% to 40.80

The average one-year price target for BARK (NYSE:BARK) has been revised to $40.80 / share. This is an increase of 1,900.00% from the prior estimate of $2.04 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 370.05% from the latest reported closing price of $8.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 97 funds or institutions reporting positions in BARK. This is an decrease of 97 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BARK is 0.02%, an increase of 15.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.35% to 43,406K shares. The put/call ratio of BARK is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Shay Capital holds 5,512K shares representing 63.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,432K shares , representing an increase of 19.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BARK by 7.38% over the last quarter.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 4,109K shares representing 47.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,974K shares , representing an increase of 51.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BARK by 33.04% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,512K shares representing 29.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,689K shares , representing a decrease of 7.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BARK by 34.47% over the last quarter.

Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P holds 1,805K shares representing 20.89% ownership of the company.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,627K shares representing 18.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,986K shares , representing a decrease of 22.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BARK by 44.84% over the last quarter.

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