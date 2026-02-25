BARK (BARK) Price Target Decreased by 14.28% to 2.04

The average one-year price target for BARK (NYSE:BARK) has been revised to $2.04 / share. This is a decrease of 14.28% from the prior estimate of $2.38 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 168.42% from the latest reported closing price of $0.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 157 funds or institutions reporting positions in BARK. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 20.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BARK is 0.03%, an increase of 55.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.59% to 49,566K shares. The put/call ratio of BARK is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Shay Capital holds 5,512K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,432K shares , representing an increase of 19.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BARK by 7.38% over the last quarter.

Prescott Group Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 4,109K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,974K shares , representing an increase of 51.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BARK by 33.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,087K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,840K shares , representing an increase of 6.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BARK by 39.92% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,845K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,446K shares , representing a decrease of 21.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BARK by 47.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,512K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,689K shares , representing a decrease of 7.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BARK by 34.47% over the last quarter.

