Barinthus CSO Nadege Pelletier to depart, Geoffrey Lynn to succeed

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (BRNS) announced the promotion of Geoffrey Lynn to chief scientific officer, or CSO, effective as of December 1. Lynn succeeds Nadege Pelletier, who decided to pursue alternative opportunities closer to home after having served as Barinthus Bio’s CSO since early 2023.
