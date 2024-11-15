Barinthus Biotherapeutics Reports Promising IM-PROVE II Trial Results

The latest update is out from Barinthus Biotherapeutics ( (BRNS) ).

Barinthus Biotherapeutics and Arbutus Biopharma have reported promising data from their IM-PROVE II trial, showing that adding nivolumab to their treatment regimen significantly increased the loss of hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) in chronic hepatitis B patients. This innovative approach, combining the RNAi therapeutic imdusiran with VTP-300 and low-dose nivolumab, demonstrated enhanced immune responses and was generally well tolerated. Such developments indicate potential advancements in achieving functional cures for chronic hepatitis B, which could be a significant breakthrough for investors interested in biopharmaceutical innovations.

See more data about BRNS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.