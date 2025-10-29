Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt (BRNS) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 5.10

The average one-year price target for Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:BRNS) has been revised to $5.10 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of $4.59 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 292.31% from the latest reported closing price of $1.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRNS is 1.99%, an increase of 4.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.85% to 9,321K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

M&G holds 5,197K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Alphabet holds 1,514K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SC CHINA HOLDING holds 1,420K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DC Funds holds 642K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Baird Financial Group holds 192K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares , representing an increase of 51.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRNS by 5.58% over the last quarter.

