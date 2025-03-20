Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc Announces Strategic Transformation and Advancements in Immunology Pipeline, Including Celiac Disease Therapy VTP-1000

Barinthus Biotherapeutics advances immunotherapy for celiac disease, with promising pipeline developments and a focus on cash management through 2027.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc has announced its strategic transformation focusing on immunology and inflammatory diseases, highlighting its promising immunotherapy VTP-1000 for celiac disease, which is currently in clinical trials with preliminary data expected in Q3 2025. The company's innovative SNAP-TI platform aims to promote antigen-specific immune tolerance, potentially leading to future pipeline and partnership opportunities. Recent financial results indicate a net loss of $61.1 million for 2024, with cash reserves projected to support operations until 2027. The company is also moving forward with VTP-300 for chronic hepatitis B and recently reported positive Phase 2 trial results. As part of its restructuring, Barinthus Bio is prioritizing its U.S. operations and reducing investments in certain legacy programs. Upcoming milestones include data from clinical trials for both VTP-1000 and VTP-300 anticipated in mid-2025.

Strategic transformation focused on immunology and inflammatory diseases positions the Company as a leader in a competitive market.

VTP-1000, a highly differentiated immunotherapy for celiac disease, is in the clinic, with promising data expected by Q3 2025.

The proprietary SNAP-TI platform has the potential to drive multiple pipeline and partnership opportunities, enhancing the Company's growth prospects.

Strategic prioritization of resources is expected to provide a cash runway into 2027, allowing for continued development of key programs.

Goodwill impairment expense increased to $12.2 million, indicating potential concerns about asset values and optimization of the company’s resources.

The company reported a net loss of $61.1 million for 2024, which, despite being a reduction from the previous year's loss, still represents substantial financial instability.

Barinthus Bio's cash reserves decreased from $142.1 million in 2023 to $112.4 million in 2024, raising concerns about its financial sustainability moving forward.

What is Barinthus Biotherapeutics focused on?

Barinthus Biotherapeutics is focused on developing therapies for immunology and inflammatory diseases, particularly promoting immune tolerance.

What is VTP-1000?

VTP-1000 is Barinthus Bio's lead immunotherapy candidate designed for potentially curative treatment of celiac disease.

When will data for VTP-1000 be available?

First data for VTP-1000 is expected in the third quarter of 2025 from the Phase 1 AVALON trial.

How will the SNAP-TI platform impact future developments?

The SNAP-TI platform is anticipated to drive multiple future pipeline opportunities by promoting antigen-specific immune tolerance.

What is Barinthus Bio's financial outlook?

The company expects its resources to fund operations and development into 2027, following strategic resource prioritization.

OXFORD, United Kingdom and GERMANTOWN, Md., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BRNS) (“Barinthus Bio,” or the “Company”), an immunology and inflammation (I&I) company focused on developing therapies that promote immune tolerance with curative potential, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024 and provided an overview of the Company’s business updates.





“We’ve entered 2025 with a refreshed strategic focus on immunological and inflammatory diseases. Following our restructuring, we are strongly positioned to advance our highly differentiated lead asset,VTP-1000, (and the underlying SNAP-TI platform) in patients with celiac disease. Through design innovations enabling greater targeting of disease antigens, intramuscular administration and potentially improved tolerability, VTP-1000 has promise to be a leading therapy for the approximate 80 million people worldwide with celiac disease. We look forward to reporting single-ascending dose Phase 1 data for this program in the third quarter of this year.” said Bill Enright, Chief Executive Officer of Barinthus Bio. “VTP-1000 is based on our innovative SNAP-TI platform, which is differentiated based on its capacity to promote antigen-specific immune tolerance that specifically guides a patient's T cells to suppress unwanted inflammation and restore the natural state of immune non-responsiveness to healthy tissue without affecting immunity against cancer or infections. Given this mild and potentially curative approach to restoring balance to the immune system, we believe SNAP-TI is poised to drive multiple future pipeline and partnership opportunities for the company particularly for autoimmune diseases where broadly immunosuppressive drugs are not optimal."





“Turning to our development candidates designated for partnering, we reported highly encouraging results from two Phase 2 trials in our chronic hepatitis B (“CHB”) program demonstrating that VTP-300 contributed to the achievement of undetectable HBsAg levels in eight participants, with two participants meeting functional cure criteria. Further Phase 2 data are anticipated in the second quarter of 2025, which are expected to strengthen VTP-300’s market positioning as a component of a functional cure for CHB.”







2024 Corporate Milestones









Clinical developments









Celiac Disease (VTP-1000)









In April 2024, Barinthus Bio received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Australian regulatory authorities on an Investigational New Drug application to progress VTP-1000 in a first in human clinical trial in celiac disease.



In April 2024, Barinthus Bio received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Australian regulatory authorities on an Investigational New Drug application to progress VTP-1000 in a first in human clinical trial in celiac disease.



In September 2024, Barinthus Bio initiated the first-in-human, Phase 1 AVALON trial for VTP-1000 in celiac disease. The AVALON trial aims to enroll 42 participants with celiac disease and will be conducted in two parts: the first part, a randomized double-blind placebo controlled single ascending dose, followed by the second part, a randomized double-blind placebo-controlled multiple ascending dose and incorporating a controlled gluten challenge to assess the impact of VTP-1000 administration on patients’ exposure to gluten.









Chronic Hepatitis B (VTP-300)









In June 2024, Barinthus Bio presented interim data from the two Phase 2 trials of VTP-300, which achieved 19% undetectable HBsAg levels across both studies, indicating potential rates of functional cure. The majority of patients who were assessed reached very low levels of HBsAg and eligibility for nucleos(t)ide discontinuation.



In June 2024, Barinthus Bio presented interim data from the two Phase 2 trials of VTP-300, which achieved 19% undetectable HBsAg levels across both studies, indicating potential rates of functional cure. The majority of patients who were assessed reached very low levels of HBsAg and eligibility for nucleos(t)ide discontinuation.



In October 2024, the Company completed enrollment of the Phase 2b HBV003 clinical trial for VTP-300 in CHB.



In October 2024, the Company completed enrollment of the Phase 2b HBV003 clinical trial for VTP-300 in CHB.



In November 2024





Barinthus Bio reported positive updated interim data from the Phase 2b HBV003 clinical trial for VTP-300 showing that as of the data cut off, eight participants achieved complete HBsAg loss (defined as HBsAg levels below the lower limit of quantitation [



Barinthus Bio announced interim data from the Phase 2a IM-PROVE II clinical trial in collaboration with Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (“Arbutus”). Participants received imdusiran followed by VTP-300 and low-dose nivolumab. Results indicated that Group C participants receiving nivolumab experienced increased rates of HBsAg loss at Week 48 (3/13) compared to Group A and B participants who received imdusiran and VTP-300 or placebo. These data were presented in a poster at AASLD.











In November 2024







Prostate Cancer (VTP-850)









In October 2024, Barinthus Bio completed enrollment of 22 participants in the Phase 1 PCA001 clinical trial of VTP-850 for prostate cancer.













High-Risk Human Papillomavirus (VTP-200)









In April 2024, Barinthus Bio announced topline results from the Phase 1b/2 APOLLO dose-ranging trial (also known as HPV001) of VTP-200 in women aged 25-55 with low-grade cervical lesions associated with persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection.













Corporate Updates









In May 2024, Barinthus Bio appointed physician, Leon Hooftman, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer, effective as of June 3, 2024.



In May 2024, Barinthus Bio appointed physician, Leon Hooftman, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer, effective as of June 3, 2024.



In November 2024, Geoffrey Lynn, M.D., Ph.D. was promoted to Chief Scientific Officer following the departure of Nadège Pelletier, Ph.D.



In November 2024, Geoffrey Lynn, M.D., Ph.D. was promoted to Chief Scientific Officer following the departure of Nadège Pelletier, Ph.D.



In January 2025, Barinthus Bio announced a strategic business refocus and restructuring to prioritize immunology and inflammation indications, including antigen-specific immune tolerance. As part of the restructuring, two executive leadership team members based in the U.K., the Chief Operating Officer, Graham Griffiths, and Chief Financial Officer, Gemma Brown, will leave the Company following a greater strategic focus on U.S. operations.



In January 2025, Barinthus Bio announced a strategic business refocus and restructuring to prioritize immunology and inflammation indications, including antigen-specific immune tolerance. As part of the restructuring, two executive leadership team members based in the U.K., the Chief Operating Officer, Graham Griffiths, and Chief Financial Officer, Gemma Brown, will leave the Company following a greater strategic focus on U.S. operations.



Barinthus Bio will not invest in VTP-300 for chronic hepatitis B beyond the completion of the ongoing Phase 2b HBV003 clinical trial and will seek potential partners able to take advantage of its differentiated ability to achieve sustained HBsAg loss and functional cure in patients with low levels of HBsAg.









Upcoming Milestones









Celiac Disease (VTP-1000):









Single ascending dose data from the Phase 1 AVALON clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of VTP-1000 in adults with celiac disease expected in the third quarter of 2025.



Single ascending dose data from the Phase 1 AVALON clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of VTP-1000 in adults with celiac disease expected in the third quarter of 2025.



Initiation of the multiple ascending dose portion of the Phase 1 AVALON clinical trial is expected in the second half of 2025.









Chronic Hepatitis B (VTP-300):









Topline results from the Phase 2b HBV003 clinical trial evaluating additional dosing of VTP-300 and low-dose nivolumab timing in people with chronic hepatitis B infection are expected in the second quarter of 2025.



Topline results from the Phase 2b HBV003 clinical trial evaluating additional dosing of VTP-300 and low-dose nivolumab timing in people with chronic hepatitis B infection are expected in the second quarter of 2025.



Topline results from the Phase 2a IM-PROVE II clinical trial evaluating VTP-300, low-dose nivolumab and Arbutus’ imdusiran in people with chronic hepatitis B infection are expected in the second quarter of 2025.









Prostate Cancer (VTP-850):









Topline results from the Phase 1 PCA001 clinical trial evaluating safety and efficacy of VTP-850 in men with rising prostate-specific antigen after definitive local therapy for prostate cancer (i.e., biochemical recurrence) are expected in the second quarter of 2025.













2024





Financial Highlights











Cash:



As of December 31, 2024, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash was $112.4 million, compared to $142.1 million as of December 31, 2023. The net cash used in operating activities was $28.9 million, primarily resulting from development of our pipeline and ongoing clinical trials, offset by revenue of $15.0 million. Based on current research and development plans, the Company expects its available resources to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2027.



As of December 31, 2024, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash was $112.4 million, compared to $142.1 million as of December 31, 2023. The net cash used in operating activities was $28.9 million, primarily resulting from development of our pipeline and ongoing clinical trials, offset by revenue of $15.0 million. Based on current research and development plans, the Company expects its available resources to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2027.





Revenue:



Revenue was $15.0 million in 2024 compared to $0.8 million in 2023 and was comprised of the Company’s share of royalties received by Oxford University Innovation as a result of commercial sales of Vaxzevria® by AstraZeneca. There is no expectation of additional payments.



Revenue was $15.0 million in 2024 compared to $0.8 million in 2023 and was comprised of the Company’s share of royalties received by Oxford University Innovation as a result of commercial sales of Vaxzevria® by AstraZeneca. There is no expectation of additional payments.





Research and Development Expenses:



Research and development expenses were $42.2 million in 2024 compared to $44.9 million in 2023, with the decrease mainly attributable to a reduction in expenses from VTP-200 (HPV) which completed in the first quarter of 2024 and VTP-850 (prostate cancer) which completed enrollment in the third quarter of 2024, partially offset by an increase in spending on earlier stage programs in tolerance indications. The year-on-year R&D expense per program is outlined in the following table. It is anticipated that research and development expenses related to legacy programs in infectious disease and oncology will reduce going forward, as the ongoing trials complete.













Period ended













Twelve months





ended





December 31,





2024













Twelve months





ended





December 31,





2023













Change



















$





000













$





000













$





000













Direct research and development expenses by program:

































VTP-1000 Celiac



1











$





5,486













$





8,420













$





(2,934





)









VTP-300 HBV













10,474

















11,276

















(802





)









VTP-850 Prostate cancer













1,429

















2,726

















(1,297





)









VTP-200 HPV













2,009

















4,950

















(2,941





)









VTP-600 NSCLC



2















473

















597

















(124





)









VTP-500 MERS



3















610

















—

















610













Other and earlier stage programs



4















3,228

















1,787

















1,441













Total direct research and development expenses









$





23,709













$





29,756













$





(6,047





)









Indirect research and development expenses:

































Personnel-related (including share-based compensation)













15,867

















12,702

















3,165













Facility related













1,249

















1,339

















(90





)









Other indirect costs













1,411

















1,077

















334













Total indirect research and development expenses













18,527

















15,118

















3,409













Total research and development expense









$





42,236













$





44,874













$





(2,638





)















1



Research and development expenses related to VTP-1100 HPV Cancer were presented together with VTP-1000 Celiac in the prior period comparative, because our SNAP product candidates were both preclinical. Expenses related to VTP-1100 HPV Cancer are now included in "Other and earlier stage programs," because we are deferring the planned IND application for VTP-1100 in HPV cancer and we have initiated the clinical trial for VTP-1000 Celiac.















2



The VTP-600 NSCLC Phase 1/2a trial is sponsored by Cancer Research UK.



















3







The development of VTP-500 is funded pursuant to an agreement with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).















4







This includes





$0.9





million









of personnel-related indirect expenses relating to time spent progressing the VTP-500 MERS program, which is funded by CEPI.

















General and Administrative Expenses:



General and administrative expenses were $29.7 million in 2024, compared to $39.8 million in 2023. The decrease of $10.1 million relates primarily to a gain of $2.4 million on foreign exchange in 2024, compared to a loss of $7.8 million in 2023 due to fluctuations between the pound sterling and the US dollar during the year.



General and administrative expenses were $29.7 million in 2024, compared to $39.8 million in 2023. The decrease of $10.1 million relates primarily to a gain of $2.4 million on foreign exchange in 2024, compared to a loss of $7.8 million in 2023 due to fluctuations between the pound sterling and the US dollar during the year.





Goodwill Impairment Expense:



For the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, goodwill impairment expense was $12.2 million and nil, respectively, with the increase pertaining to the impairment assessment performed in the fourth quarter of 2024 based on the expected utilization of Company assets and external market conditions.



For the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, goodwill impairment expense was $12.2 million and nil, respectively, with the increase pertaining to the impairment assessment performed in the fourth quarter of 2024 based on the expected utilization of Company assets and external market conditions.





Net Loss:



For the financial year 2024, the Company generated a net loss attributable to its shareholders of $61.1 million, or $(1.55) per share on both basic and fully diluted bases, compared to a net loss attributable to its shareholders of $73.3 million, or $(1.91) per share on both basic and fully diluted bases for 2023.













About Barinthus Bio







Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: BRNS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapeutic candidates for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Our guiding principle at the heart of Barinthus Bio is to help patients and their families by developing truly transformational and highly disease-specific immunotherapies that are potentially curative. Barinthus Bio's pipeline for I&I indications is enabled by our proprietary and highly differentiated platform for promoting immune tolerance, SNAP-TI, that is designed to guide a patient's T cells to a specific location to reduce inflammation and restore the natural state of immune non-responsiveness to healthy tissue. Our lead candidate, VTP-1000, is designed to restore immune non-responsiveness to gluten in patients with celiac disease and is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. Barinthus Bio’s differentiated technology platform and therapeutic approach, coupled with deep scientific expertise and focus on clinical development, uniquely positions the company to navigate towards delivering treatments that improve the lives of people with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. For more information, visit www.barinthusbio.com.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Barinthus Bio within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, which can generally be identified as such by use of the words “may,” “will,” “plan,” “forward,” “encouraging,” “believe,” “potential,” “expect,” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, express or implied statements regarding our future expectations, plans and prospects, including our product development activities and clinical trials, including timing for readouts of any preliminary, interim or final data for any of our programs, the timing for initiation of any clinical trials, our anticipated regulatory filings and approvals, our cash runway, our ability to develop and advance our current and future product candidates and programs, and the terms and timing of the restructuring and related activities. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on our management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to the success, cost and timing of our pipeline development activities and planned and ongoing clinical trials, including the risk that the timing for preliminary, interim or final data or initiation of our clinical trials may be delayed, the risk that interim or topline data may not reflect final data or results, our ability to execute on our strategy, regulatory developments, the risk that we may not achieve the anticipated benefits of our pipeline prioritization and corporate restructuring, our ability to fund our operations and access capital, our cash runway, including the risk that our estimate of our cash runway may be incorrect, global economic uncertainty, including disruptions in the banking industry, the conflicts in Ukraine, Israel and Gaza, and other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings we may make with the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.



























BARINTHUS BIOTHERAPEUTICS PLC









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

























December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023













ASSETS























Cash and cash equivalents





$





110,662













$





142,090













Restricted cash









1,738

















—













Research and development incentives receivable









7,139

















4,908













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









6,203

















9,907













Total current assets









125,742

















156,905













Goodwill









—

















12,209













Property and equipment, net









7,373

















11,821













Intangible assets, net









21,947

















25,108













Right of use assets, net









4,384

















7,581













Other assets









881

















882













Total assets





$





160,327













$





214,506















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable









2,474

















1,601













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









9,525

















9,212













Deferred income









1,738

















—













Operating lease liability - current









1,920

















1,785













Total current liabilities









15,657

















12,598













Non-current liabilities:





















Operating lease liability - non-current









10,087

















11,191













Contingent consideration









2,650

















1,823













Other non-current liabilities









1,360

















1,325













Deferred tax liability, net









438

















574













Total liabilities





$





30,192













$





27,511













Commitments and contingencies (Note 17)





















Stockholders’ equity:





















Ordinary shares, £0.000025 nominal value; 40,234,663 shares authorized, issued and outstanding (December 31, 2023: authorized, issued and outstanding: 38,643,540)









1

















1













Deferred A shares, £1 nominal value; 63,443 shares authorized, issued and outstanding (December 31, 2023: authorized, issued and outstanding: 63,443)









86

















86













Additional paid-in capital









393,474

















386,602













Accumulated deficit









(237,664





)













(176,590





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss – foreign currency translation adjustments









(25,868





)













(23,315





)









Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc shareholders









130,029

















186,784













Noncontrolling interest









106

















211













Total stockholders’ equity





$





130,135













$





186,995













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





160,327













$





214,506















































BARINTHUS BIOTHERAPEUTICS PLC









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS









(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES AND PER SHARE AMOUNTS)





























Twelve months ended





















December 31,





2024













December 31,





2023











License revenue



1











$





14,969













$





802













Total revenue













14,969

















802













Operating expenses

























Research and development













42,236

















44,874













General and administrative













29,670

















39,842













Goodwill impairment













12,209

















—













Total operating expenses













84,115

















84,716













Other operating income













1,176

















—













Loss from operations













(67,970





)













(83,914





)









Other income/(expense):

























Interest income













2,678

















2,877













Interest expense













(53





)













(28





)









Research and development incentives













3,983

















3,461













Other income













135

















1,082













Total other income, net













6,743

















7,392













Loss before income tax













(61,227





)













(76,522





)









Tax benefit













44

















3,075













Net loss













(61,183





)













(73,447





)









Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest













109

















100













Net loss attributable to Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc shareholders













(61,074





)













(73,347





)

































Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding, basic













39,348,240

















38,386,491













Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding, diluted













39,348,240

















38,386,491













Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic









$





(1.55





)









$





(1.91





)









Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, diluted









$





(1.55





)









$





(1.91





)

































Net loss









$





(61,183





)









$





(73,447





)









Other comprehensive (loss)/gain – foreign currency translation adjustments













(2,549





)













10,151













Comprehensive loss













(63,732





)













(63,296





)









Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest













105

















94













Comprehensive loss attributable to Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc shareholders









$





(63,627





)









$





(63,202





)













1



All license revenue is from related parties and is generated in the United Kingdom for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.









IR contact:







Kevin Gardner





Managing Director





LifeSci Advisors





+1 617-283-2856







kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com









Media contacts:







Alexis Feinberg





Vice President





ICR Healthcare







Alexis.feinberg@icrhealthcare.com







Jonathan Edwards





Associate Partner





ICR Healthcare







Barinthus@icrinc.com









Company contact:









ir@barinthusbio.com





