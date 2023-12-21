News & Insights

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Collaborates With CEPI And University Of Oxford For New MERS Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (BRNS) has partnered with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the University of Oxford to expedite the development of a vaccine candidate called VTP-500 for the prevention of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), a coronavirus variant that was first identified in Saudi Arabia in 2012.

This three-way partnership, which also awards up to $34.8 million to Barinthus Bio, builds on the early-stage development of VTP-500.

If successful in Phase II trials, the project aims to significantly advance VTP-500 toward regulatory approval. This will enable doses to be swiftly deployed in a clinical trial setting if a substantial outbreak occurs.

Furthermore, the VTP-500 program was also awarded PRIME designation earlier in December by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

