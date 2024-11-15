Barinthus announces results from ongoing Phase 2b HBV003 trial

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (BRNS) announced “the most significant data so far” from the ongoing Phase 2b HBV003 clinical trial. The data will be presented by Dr. Chun-Jen Liu as an oral presentation on November 18, at 17:30 PT at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, or AASLD, Liver Meeting 2024. The HBV003 study is fully recruited with a total of 121 participants, including 69 participants who had entered the trial with HBsAg levels below 200 IU/mL. The study is evaluating different dosing regimens of VTP-300 in combination with low-dose nivolumab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody. The new data showed that as of data cut off, eight participants were reported with complete HBsAg loss and two participants met the criteria for functional cure. Uniquely, two of the eight participants with HBsAg loss, became positive for anti-hepatitis B antibodies that they did not have before, including one of those who met functional cure criteria. The data from this ongoing study indicate that stronger responses may happen in participants treated with the combination of VTP-300 and a low dose of the anti-PD1 antibody nivolumab. “These Phase 2 data are incredibly encouraging and highlight the ability of VTP-300 to stimulate the immune response and induce sustained reductions in HBsAg to the point of meeting functional cure criteria,” said Dr. Nadege Pelletier, Chief Scientific Officer of Barinthus Bio. “Moreover, the finding that one of the participants meeting functional cure criteria had antibodies against hepatitis B is promising as HBsAb positivity is associated with long-term control of the infection by the immune system.”

