BARINGTON Loads Up Bath and Body Works With 125,000 Shares Bought

Key Points

Added 125,000 shares of Bath & Body Works; estimated value change of $3.22 million.

Position accounts for 2.42% of the fund’s reportable assets under management.

BARINGTON Companies Management, LLC made a significant addition to its portfolio in the third quarter of 2025.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 12, 2025, BARINGTON initiated a new position in Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI). The fund acquired 125,000 shares, bringing the position’s value to $3.22 million, or 2.42% of its $133.17 million total reportable assets as of September 30, 2025.

What else to know

This was a new position for the fund, now accounting for 2.42% of reported assets under management

Top five holdings after the filing:

NYSE: M: $23.31 million (17.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ: MATW: $22.16 million (16.6% of AUM)

NYSE: VSCO: $21.71 million (16.3% of AUM)

NYSE: HBI: $16.49 million (12.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ: EML: $14.78 million (11.1% of AUM)

As of November 12, 2025, shares of Bath & Body Works were priced at $22.40.

The stock’s one-year total return was -27.15%, underperforming the S&P 500 by 41.22 percentage points over the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $7.37 billion Net Income (TTM) $699.00 million Dividend Yield 3.57% Price (as of market close November 12, 2025) $22.40

Company snapshot

Offers home fragrance, body care, soaps, and sanitizer products under the Bath & Body Works and White Barn brands, distributed through company-operated stores, e-commerce, and international franchise partners.

Generates revenue primarily from direct retail sales in the United States and Canada, supplemented by international licensing and wholesale arrangements.

Targets individual consumers seeking personal care and home fragrance products, with a focus on a broad demographic in North America and select international markets.

As of January 29, 2022, Bath & Body Works, Inc. operated 1,755 company-owned retail stores and a significant online platform. The company's strategy leverages strong brand recognition and a robust product pipeline to maintain customer loyalty and drive recurring sales. Its competitive edge is rooted in product innovation, an extensive retail footprint, and a multi-channel distribution model that supports consistent revenue generation.

Foolish take

When BARINGTON adds a stock, it is noteworthy when considering its portfolio of only 12 stocks. In buying Bath and Body Works, BARINGTON adds another consumer discretionary stock in a portfolio geared heavily toward consumer names.

At just 2.4%, it is taking a comparatively small position in Bath and Body Works. The stock has also been on a downward trajectory since February. Moreover, since it has fallen further since the end of the quarter, it may take time for BARINGTON to see a positive return in this stock.

Nonetheless, the P/E ratio, which stood at 7 at the time of the filing, may have attracted BARINGTON to this stock. Additionally, it has consistently paid an annual dividend of $0.80 per share. That offers a dividend yield of 3.6%, more than triple the S&P 500 average of 1.1%.

For now, Bath and Body Works stock remains on a downward trajectory, and it may take time for BARINGTON to earn positive returns on this investment. Nonetheless, its generous dividend should generate outsized cash returns while it waits for a recovery in the stock.

Glossary

Stake: An ownership interest or investment in a company, typically represented by shares.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Reportable assets: Assets that a fund must disclose in regulatory filings, usually representing managed investments.

Position: The amount of a particular security or investment held by an individual or institution.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a fund's portfolio, ranked by value or percentage of assets.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Dividend yield: Annual dividend payments divided by the stock price, expressed as a percentage.

Franchise partners: Independent businesses licensed to operate stores or sell products under another company's brand.

Wholesale arrangements: Agreements to sell products in bulk to other businesses, rather than directly to consumers.

Multi-channel distribution: Selling products through multiple methods, such as stores, online, and third-party partners.

Product pipeline: The range of products a company is developing or planning to launch.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.