Barings to buy Australian private equity real estate firm Altis

HONG KONG, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. asset manager Barings has signed a share sale agreement to acquire 100% of Altis Property Partners, an Australian private equity real estate firm, Barings announced on Thursday without disclosing the deal price.

The acquisition, expected to complete on Sept. 1, will add A$6.079 billion ($4.30 billion) in asset under management to Barings' $48.9 billion real estate portfolio, the statement said.

($1 = 1.4132 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Selena.Li@thomsonreuters.com; +852 39525868;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.