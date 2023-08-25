Barings Participation Investors (MPV) Declares $0.32 Dividend

Barings Participation Investors said on August 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share ($1.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 28, 2023 will receive the payment on September 8, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.18%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.95%, the lowest has been 5.56%, and the highest has been 13.48%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.89 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 2.51 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.60%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barings Participation Investors. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPV is 0.34%, an increase of 3.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.35% to 3,565K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 759K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 762K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPV by 3.50% over the last quarter.

Greenwich Investment Management holds 407K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares, representing an increase of 5.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPV by 5.02% over the last quarter.

TSP Capital Management Group holds 344K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 344K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPV by 0.60% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund holds 309K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 309K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPV by 0.91% over the last quarter.

Almitas Capital holds 272K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing an increase of 45.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPV by 71.26% over the last quarter.

Barings Participation Investors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First offered in 1988, Barings Participation Investors’ investment objective is to maximize total return by providing a high level of current income, the potential for income growth and capital appreciation. The principal investments are privately placed, below-investment-grade corporate debt obligations purchased directly from their issuers, which tend to be smaller companies domiciled in U.S. The Fund invests in publicly traded debt securities (including high yield) and in convertible preferred stocks and, subject to certain limitations, readily marketable equity securities. In addition to these equity securities, the Fund may invests in high-quality, other readily marketable securities. The manage of the Fund is based on a total return and on a distribution of all of its net income to each year via quarterly dividends.

