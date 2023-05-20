Barings Participation Investors (MPV) Declares $0.28 Dividend

Barings Participation Investors said on May 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.36 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.06%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.88%, the lowest has been 5.56%, and the highest has been 13.48%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.79 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 2.77 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barings Participation Investors. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPV is 0.33%, an increase of 14.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.35% to 3,518K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 762K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 938K shares, representing a decrease of 23.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPV by 9.22% over the last quarter.

Greenwich Investment Management holds 384K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPV by 0.14% over the last quarter.

TSP Capital Management Group holds 344K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 346K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPV by 977.24% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund holds 309K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 307K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 160K shares, representing an increase of 47.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPV by 72.10% over the last quarter.

Barings Participation Investors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First offered in 1988, Barings Participation Investors’ investment objective is to maximize total return by providing a high level of current income, the potential for income growth and capital appreciation. The principal investments are privately placed, below-investment-grade corporate debt obligations purchased directly from their issuers, which tend to be smaller companies domiciled in U.S. The Fund invests in publicly traded debt securities (including high yield) and in convertible preferred stocks and, subject to certain limitations, readily marketable equity securities. In addition to these equity securities, the Fund may invests in high-quality, other readily marketable securities. The manage of the Fund is based on a total return and on a distribution of all of its net income to each year via quarterly dividends.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.