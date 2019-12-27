Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 29th quarter that MCI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.1, the dividend yield is 21.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCI was $17.1, representing a -0.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.20 and a 16.33% increase over the 52 week low of $14.70.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MCI Dividend History page.

