Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 29, 2021

Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased MCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that MCI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.99, the dividend yield is 18.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCI was $15.99, representing a -4.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.79 and a 25.31% increase over the 52 week low of $12.76.

MCI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS).

