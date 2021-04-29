Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that MCI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCI was $14.8, representing a 0% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.80 and a 28.14% increase over the 52 week low of $11.55.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MCI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.