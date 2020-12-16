Barings China unit issues bond fund under foreign investment scheme

SHANGHAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Investment management firm Barings has become the first wholly foreign owned enterprise (WFOE) in China to issue an onshore private fund management product to overseas investors, Shanghai's financial regulator said on Wednesday.

The product, a bond fund under China's Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) and renminbi-denominated QFII (RQFII) programme - was issued by the Barings' wholly owned Shanghai investment management unit, the Shanghai Municipal Financial Regulatory Bureau said in a post on its official WeChat account.

The issuance of the bond fund follows Baring's first onshore private fund, for domestic investors, launched in China last November.

China moved to further ease foreign access to its capital markets in September, officially combining two major inbound investment schemes and broadening the scope for foreign institutional investment.

Barings established its Shanghai-based WFOE in August 2018.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

