Dividends
BBDC

Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BBDC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.71, the dividend yield is 7.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBDC was $8.71, representing a -17.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.59 and a 86.51% increase over the 52 week low of $4.67.

BBDC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.04. Zacks Investment Research reports BBDC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1.23%, compared to an industry average of -15.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BBDC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BBDC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BBDC as a top-10 holding:

  • Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (VPC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VPC with an increase of 14.51% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BBDC at 2.59%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BBDC

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular