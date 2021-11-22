Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2021

Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BBDC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.76% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.22, the dividend yield is 7.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBDC was $11.22, representing a -2.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.55 and a 30.77% increase over the 52 week low of $8.58.

BBDC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW). BBDC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.47. Zacks Investment Research reports BBDC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 40.63%, compared to an industry average of 3.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bbdc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.