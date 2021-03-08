Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 09, 2021

Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BBDC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.76% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBDC was $9.94, representing a -2.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.25 and a 112.85% increase over the 52 week low of $4.67.

BBDC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.04. Zacks Investment Research reports BBDC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.83%, compared to an industry average of -5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BBDC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BBDC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BBDC as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (VPC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VPC with an increase of 23.69% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BBDC at 2.57%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.