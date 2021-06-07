Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 08, 2021

Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BBDC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.26% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.69, the dividend yield is 7.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BBDC was $10.69, representing a -1.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.80 and a 46.44% increase over the 52 week low of $7.30.

BBDC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). BBDC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.84. Zacks Investment Research reports BBDC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 36.98%, compared to an industry average of .4%.

