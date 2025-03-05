Barings BDC Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BBDC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Barings BDC Inc (Symbol: BBDC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.87, changing hands as low as $9.76 per share. Barings BDC Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBDC's low point in its 52 week range is $8.96 per share, with $10.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.77.

