Barings BDC (BBDC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Barings BDC (BBDC) closed at $8.73, marking a -0.34% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the business development company had gained 2.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.64%.

Barings BDC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Barings BDC to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.39%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $62.47 million, up 70.65% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Barings BDC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Barings BDC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Barings BDC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.87. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.06, so we one might conclude that Barings BDC is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

