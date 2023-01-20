Barings BDC (BBDC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Barings BDC (BBDC) closed at $8.67, marking a -0.23% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the business development company had gained 5.98% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 5.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.3% in that time.

Barings BDC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2023. On that day, Barings BDC is projected to report earnings of $0.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.39%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $62.47 million, up 70.65% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Barings BDC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Barings BDC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Barings BDC has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.81 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.82, which means Barings BDC is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

