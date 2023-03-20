Barings BDC (BBDC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Barings BDC (BBDC) closed the most recent trading day at $7.56, moving +1.2% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.68%.

Heading into today, shares of the business development company had lost 14.43% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 11.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.9% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Barings BDC as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Barings BDC is projected to report earnings of $0.29 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $66.55 million, up 52.08% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $271.82 million, which would represent changes of +3.57% and +24.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Barings BDC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.27% higher. Barings BDC is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Barings BDC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.92, which means Barings BDC is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.