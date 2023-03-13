Barings BDC (BBDC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Barings BDC (BBDC) closed the most recent trading day at $7.61, moving -1.42% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the business development company had lost 10.75% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 8.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.

Barings BDC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Barings BDC to post earnings of $0.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $66.55 million, up 52.08% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $271.82 million. These totals would mark changes of +3.57% and +24.05%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Barings BDC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.27% higher. Barings BDC currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Barings BDC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.05, which means Barings BDC is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

