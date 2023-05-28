Baring EQT set to buy HDFC's education loan unit for up to $1.5 bln - ET

Adds details throughout

BENGALURU, May 29 (Reuters) - Baring Private Equity Asia EQT is set to buy India-based Housing Development Finance Corp's HDFC.NS educational loan unit - Credila Financial Services - for about $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion, The Economic Times reported on Monday.

The buyout fund will acquire 90% of the company, with HDFC retaining the remaining 10% stake, which it may sell over the next two years, the report said, citing people aware of the matter.

A formal announcement is expected by June-end, ahead of the merger between HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank Ltd HDBK.NS, to create the world's fourth-largest bank, the people said.

Baring has formed a consortium with ChrysCapital for the transaction, they said.

Baring and HDFC did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

