BENGALURU, May 29 (Reuters) - Baring Private Equity Asia EQT is set to buy Housing Development Finance Corp's HDFC.NS educational loan unit - Credila Financial Services - for about $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion, The Economic Times reported on Monday.

