Barilla buys British fresh pasta maker Pasta Evangelists

MILAN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Italy's Barilla said on Thursday it had bought a majority stake in Britain's Pasta Evangelists, entering the fresh pasta market and boosting its digital offering at time when the pandemic is driving demand for home deliveries of food and drinks.

Since 2016, Pasta Evangelists has been delivering boxes of fresh pasta directly to clients across Britain.

