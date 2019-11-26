Bargain Hunting May Lift Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in four straight sessions, sliding almost 130 points or 2.1 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,025-point plateau although it's due for a positive bounce on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside on cautious optimism for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. markets were slightly higher - and the Asian bourses figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the resource stocks and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index skidded 44.57 points or 0.73 percent to finish at the daily low of 6,026.19 after peaking at 6,096.66.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia skidded 1.05 percent, while Bank Mandiri shed 0.72 percent, Bank Central Asia added 0.16 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia collected 0.48 percent, Indosat sank 0.64 percent, Semen Indonesia lost 0.83 percent, United Tractors plunged 4.36 percent, Bumi Resources plummeted 4.11 percent, Aneka Tambang fell 0.61 percent, Vale Indonesia dropped 1.52 percent, Timah sank 0.64 percent and Indofood Suskes, Bank Negara Indonesia and Indocement were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mildly positive as stocks moved higher again on Tuesday, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 62.80 points or 0.22 percent to 28,129.27, while the NASDAQ gained 18.66 points or 0.22 percent to 8,651.15 and the S&P 500 rose 7.51 points or 0.24 percent to 3,141.15.

The modest strength on Wall Street reflected recent upward momentum amid persistent optimism the U.S. and China will ultimately reach a trade agreement.

However, traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves, with some looking to get a head start on Thursday's Thanksgiving Day holiday.

In economic news, the Conference Board noted a continued and unexpected drop in consumer confidence in November. Also, the Commerce Department said new home sales pulled back from an upwardly revised level in October.

Crude oil prices moved modestly higher on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session on optimism that the U.S.-China will ultimately reach an agreement to end their long-running trade dispute. Crude for January delivery climbed $0.40 to $58.41 a barrel.

