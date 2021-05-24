Bargain Hunting May Boost South Korea Bourse

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, sinking almost 30 points or 0.9 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 3,145-point plateau although it's expected to stop the bleeding on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, supported by crude oil prices and bargain hunting. The European and U.S. markets were solidly higher and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Monday as losses from the chemical and technology stocks were mitigated by support from the financial shares and telecoms.

For the day, the index sank 12.12 points or 0.38 percent to finish at 3,144.30 after trading between 3,137.81 and 3,163.27. Volume was 581 million shares worth 11.5 trillion won. There were 646 decliners and 232 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial jumped 1.74 percent, while KB Financial collected 1.07 percent, Hana Financial climbed 1.34 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.50 percent, SK Hynix tumbled 2.45 percent, Naver and POSCO both skidded 1.25 percent, LG Chem fell 0.22 percent, Lotte Chemical retreated 1.41 percent, S-Oil added 0.32 percent, SK Innovation plunged 3.04 percent, SK Telecom gathered 1.62 percent, KEPCO surged 5.29 percent, Hyundai Motor rose 0.22 percent, Kia Motors lost 0.48 percent and LG Electronics was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened solidly higher on Monday and picked up steam as the session progressed.

The Dow climbed 186.14 points or 0.54 percent to finish at 34,393.98, while the NASDAQ jumped 190.18 points or 1.41 percent to end at 13,661.17 and the S&P 500 advanced 41.19 points or 0.99 percent to close at 4,197.05.

The gains on Wall Street came as continued optimism about global economic recovery and the momentum in vaccination drive outweighed concerns over inflation and fears of monetary tightening by central banks.

While the Federal Reserve has repeatedly signaled it believes the recent increase in inflation largely reflects "transitory factors," a spike in prices could still raise concerns about the central bank tapering its asset purchases.

Crude oil futures climbed higher on Monday as inconclusive nuclear deal negotiations with Iran and reports of a possible hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico supporting prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July surged $2.47 or 3.9 percent at $66.05 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.