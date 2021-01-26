Bargain Hunting May Boost Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in four straight sessions, sinking almost 300 points or 4.6 percent in that span. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,140-point plateau although it's overdue for support on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed and little changed thanks to conflicting earnings data and a mild drop in crude oil prices. The European markets were slightly higher and the U.S. bourses were slightly lower and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, resource stocks and food companies.

For the day, the index tumbled 118.40 points or 1.89 percent to finish at 6,140.17 after trading between 6,123.01 and 6,269.67.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia skidded 1.29 percent, while Bank Mandiri climbed 1.03 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga tanked 3.65 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia declined 2.41 percent, Bank Central Asia surrendered 3.06 percent, Indosat advanced 0.93 percent, Indocement added 0.33 percent, Semen Indonesia dipped 0.21 percent, United Tractors retreated 1.24 percent, Indofood Suskes shed 0.75 percent, Astra Agro Lestari tumbled 2.46 percent, Aneka Tambang plummeted 6.97 percent, Vale Indonesia sank 3.15 percent, Timah cratered 6.73 percent and Bumi Resources plunged 6.45 percent.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild consolidation as stocks showed a lack of direction on Tuesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending slightly in the red.

The Dow fell 22.96 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 30,937.04, while the NASDAQ eased 9.93 points or 0.07 percent to end at 13,626.06 and the S&P 500 shed 5.74 points or 0.15 percent to close at 3,849.62.

The choppy trading on Wall Street partly reflected uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets after the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 climbed to new record closing highs on Monday.

Optimism about additional stimulus under President Joe Biden has helped drive stocks higher in recent sessions, although reports have pointed to intensifying opposition from GOP lawmakers.

The lackluster performance also reflected a mixed reaction to earnings news from a number of big-name companies as 3M (MMM) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) moved higher beating the street - while fellow Dow components American Express (AXP) and Verizon (VZ) moved to the downside.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Tuesday, as traders were leery of the uncertain outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended lower by $0.16 or 0.3 percent at $52.61 a barrel.

