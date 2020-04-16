Bargain Hunting May Boost Indonesia Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, tumbling more than 225 points or 5.1 percent in that span. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 4,480-point plateau although it may halt its slide on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on tech earnings news and the possibility of re-opening the U.S. economy in the coming weeks. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index plummeted 145.30 points or 3.14 percent to finish at 4,480.61 after trading between 4,463.81 and 4,625.90.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia sank 3.24 percent, while Bank Mandiri stumbled 4.32 percent, Bank Central Asia fell 4.47 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia lost 5.24 percent, Indosat shed 5.29 percent, Indocement plunged 6.93 percent, Semen Indonesia declined 6.67 percent, Indofood Suskes tumbled 5.84 percent, Astra International tanked 5.24 percent, Aneka Tambang retreated 3.81 percent, Vale Indonesia plummeted 6.91 percent, Timah was down 6.80 percent, Astra Agro Lestari dropped 5.60 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks were lackluster for much of Thursday before finally heading firmly into the green.

The Dow added 33.33 points or 0.14 percent to finish at 23,537.68, while the NASDAQ surged 139.19 points or 1.66 percent to 8,532.36 and the S&P 500 gained 16.19 points or 0.58 percent to end at 2,799.55.

The sharp advance by the tech-heavy NASDAQ came as Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX) jumped to new record closing highs, as they are seen as two of the companies benefiting the most from the coronavirus shutdown.

The higher close on Wall Street also came as President Donald Trump prepares to announce guidelines for states on reopening the country. Trump has been eager to reopen at least some parts of the country even though health officials have warned re-opening too early could lead to a spike in new coronavirus infections.

The markets were also reacting to the Labor Department's report on first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week. More than 5 million filed for unemployment last week, but that reflects a decrease from the more than 6 million that filed for the first time in the previous week.

Also, the Commerce reported a substantial decrease in new residential construction in March, while the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia noted a substantial contraction in regional manufacturing activity in April.

Crude oil prices retreated Thursday as concerns about the outlook for energy demand offset hopes the U.S. oil companies will scale down production in response to surging inventories. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended flat at $19.87 a barrel after moving between $19.55 and $20.53.

