Bargain Hunting Likely To Boost Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, plummeting almost 600 points or 5 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 12,360-point plateau although it may find support on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with a bounce from technology stocks expected to lead the way higher. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished with major losses on Thursday with damage across the board - especially from the financials, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index plunged 416.00 points or 3.26 percent to finish at 12,362.64 after trading between 12,144.76 and 12,764.75.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial slid 1.85 percent, while Mega Financial lost 1.67 percent, CTBC Financial and First Financial both sank 2.06 percent, Fubon Financial surrendered 3.16 percent, E Sun Financial fell 1.81 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company skidded 2.92 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation plunged 6.84 percent, Hon Hai Precision declined 2.77 percent, Largan Precision tanked 4.43 percent, Catcher Technology tumbled 2.81 percent, MediaTek plummeted 7.22 percent, Formosa Plastic shed 1.86 percent, Asia Cement dropped 2.09 percent and Taiwan Cement was down 1.92 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Thursday, shaking off an early soft open to finish in the green.

The Dow added 46.85 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 27,739.73, while the NASDAQ jumped 118.49 points or 1.06 percent to 11,264.95 and the S&P 500 rose 10.66 points or 0.32 percent to close at 3,385.51.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street was largely among technology stocks, including semiconductor giant Intel (INTC), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), and Netflix (NFLX).

Stocks initially moved lower following a Labor Department report showing an unexpected increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

Selling pressure waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as the negative sentiment was partly offset by news that China and the U.S. have agreed to hold new trade talks in the coming days.

Crude oil prices sputtered on Thursday on concerns over demand recovery due to the resurgence of the coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude futures rose 2 cents or 0.04 percent to $42.76 a barrel.

