Bargain Hunting in Semiconductor Stocks: Down 25%, Texas Instruments is a Top Stock to Buy

Shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) have taken a beating, and business has gotten worse while semiconductor stocks like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) have moved higher. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro discuss why the current cyclical downturn that's affecting Texas Instruments shouldn't turn investors away from this longtime winning stock.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Oct. 25, 2023. The video was published on Oct. 29, 2023.

Jason Hall has positions in Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Texas Instruments. Jeff Santoro has positions in Nvidia and Texas Instruments. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Texas Instruments. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

