Bargain Hunting in EV Stocks? 2 Top Stocks to Profit From the Future of Electric Vehicles

Investors looking for the next Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have been burned by Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), Fisker (NYSE: FSR), and Canoo, among others in recent years. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe offer up two better -- profitable -- alternatives that investors should consider in Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) and BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) instead of high-risk start-ups that still have a lot to prove.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Nov. 21, 2023. The video was published on Nov. 26, 2023.

Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends BorgWarner and Stellantis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

