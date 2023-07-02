News & Insights

Bargain Hunting in Energy Stocks: 2 Renewable Stocks on Sale Right Now

July 02, 2023 — 05:07 am EDT

Written by Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe for The Motley Fool ->

Energy stocks have had a couple of strong years. Renewable energy stocks have skyrocketed, too, with Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) standing out as a big winner. It's also very expensive. Good news: There are a few bargains. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe make the case for Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ) and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY).

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of June 26, 2023. The video was published on July 3, 2023.

Jason Hall has positions in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc, Brookfield Renewable, and Brookfield Renewable Partners. Tyler Crowe has positions in Brookfield Renewable. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Renewable. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

