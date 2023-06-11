Bargain Hunting in Dividend Stocks: The Flaw With AT&T and Verizon

If you're looking for high-yield dividend stocks, AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) might be on your list. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down why, unlike most utility and infrastructure businesses, the rapid acceleration in technology advances in wireless have played a big role in weighing on both companies' returns. Check it out to learn if they expect to see the same thing going forward.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of June 1, 2023. The video was published on June 11, 2023.

Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

