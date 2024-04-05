Bargain Hunting for Yield: 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock to Avoid and 1 to Buy

In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe discuss their concerns with NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) subsidiary NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) and why they think Brookfield Corp (NYSE: BN) subsidiary Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) is a buy.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of April 3, 2024. The video was published on April 4, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in NextEra Energy Partners right now?

Before you buy stock in NextEra Energy Partners, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and NextEra Energy Partners wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 4, 2024

Jason Hall has positions in Brookfield Corporation, Brookfield Renewable, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and NextEra Energy Partners. Tyler Crowe has positions in Brookfield Renewable. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Corporation, Brookfield Renewable, and NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.