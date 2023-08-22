Bargain Hunting for Stocks: Down 35%, It's Time to Buy This Incredible, High-Growth Bank Stock

A lot of investors are still avoiding bank stocks, if not outright selling. And while plenty of banks may deliver underwhelming results in the years to come, there are bargains to be found. In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall makes the case for Axos Financial (NYSE: AX), which trades for cheaper earnings valuations than Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) and U.S. Bank (NYSE: USB), and while not as cheap as Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC), is built to deliver better profits going forward.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Aug. 16, 2023. The video was published on Aug. 22, 2023.

