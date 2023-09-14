Bargain Hunting for Dividend Stocks: This High-Yield Energy Monster Is a Top Pick

The oil and gas industry can be brutally cyclical. But that doesn't mean dividend investors can't find stable gems. Right now, Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) is certainly one of those, with a massive hoard of cash and the ability to profit at $30 oil. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe explain why this undervalued energy giant is a high-yield bargain worth buying now, even when compared to larger peers ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX).

*Stock prices used were from the morning of Sept. 8, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 14, 2023.

Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has positions in Cleveland-Cliffs, ExxonMobil, and Nucor.

