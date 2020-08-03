Bargain Hunting Expected To Boost Indonesia Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market turned emphatically lower again on Monday, one session after it had snapped the two-day slide in which it had eased just 5 points or 0.1 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 5,000-point plateau although it's likely to see support on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on strong economic data and continued support from technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were firmly in the green and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Monday with damage across the board - especially from the financial shares and resource stocks.

For the day, the index plummeted 143.41 points or 2.78 percent to finish at 5,006.22 after trading between 4,928.47 and 5,157.27.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tanked 4.38 percent, while Bank Mandiri plunged 5.17 percent, Bank Central Asia retreated 1.76 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia tumbled 3.48 percent, Indosat plummeted 5.65 percent, Indocement surrendered 3.84 percent, Semen Indonesia dropped 1.08 percent, Indofood Suskes added 0.39 percent, United Tractors declined 4.22 percent, Aneka Tambang sank 4.11 percent, Vale Indonesia skidded 2.05 percent, Timah was down 3.29 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as stocks moved mostly higher on Monday, with the tech-heavy NASDAQ hitting a fresh record closing high.

The Dow jumped 236.08 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 26,664.40, while the NASDAQ spiked 157.52 points or 1.47 percent to end at 10,902.80 and the S&P 500 rose 23.49 points or 0.72 percent to close at 3,294.61.

Technology stocks saw continued strength on the day after moving sharply higher last Friday on largely upbeat earnings news - particularly Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL).

Adding to the positive sentiment, the Institute for Supply Management reported a bigger than expected acceleration in the pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing activity in July - which came on the heels of upbeat readings on manufacturing in China and Europe.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday as encouraging economic data from the U.S., the Eurozone and China helped ease concerns about energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September settled at $41.01 a barrel, gaining $0.74 or 1.8 percent.

