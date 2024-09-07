Bargain Hunting: 2 Top Stocks to Buy Before 2025

As we head into the latter months of 2024, there are some excellent investment opportunities that could be top performers in 2025 and beyond. In this video, Tyler Crowe discusses why he has his eye on Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ), while Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel thinks the Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ: VTWO) could be a great bargain right now.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Sept. 4, 2024. The video was published on Sept. 5, 2024.

Matt Frankel has positions in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.