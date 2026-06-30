Bargain Hunters: These 3 High-Yielding Stocks Recently Hit New 52-Week Lows

Key Points

When dividend stocks drop in value, investors have the opportunity to secure some higher-than-typical yields.

The stocks listed here haven't been doing well this year, but they offer some attractive dividend income.

Their low valuations could also position them for strong gains down the road.

10 stocks we like better than Sanofi ›

Buying quality dividend stocks when they're low can be a great move. Low prices mean high yields, and that can allow you to secure some larger-than-normal payouts, helping you to get the most bang for your buck in terms of dividend income.

Three stocks that offer high yields and which recently hit new 52-week lows that you may want to consider for your portfolio today include Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY), AT&T (NYSE: T), and Vici Properties (NYSE: VICI).

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Sanofi

Healthcare stock Sanofi is down 12% this year, and it recently hit a new 52-week low of just under $41. This is despite the company's recent results looking solid, with revenue rising by nearly 14% at constant exchange rates, to 10.5 billion euros, for the first three months of the year. Revenue from top drug Dupixent was particularly strong, rising by nearly 31% year over year.

Investors are concerned about the company's long-term growth strategy, with Dupixent losing patent protection in the U.S. market in 2031. But with that still being about five years away, it may be premature to push the panic button. Patent expirations are an inevitable risk that top pharmaceutical companies have to consistently navigate. Sanofi has been expanding its pipeline through acquisitions and investments in research and development. And with 28 phase 3 trials and many others in earlier stages, its cupboard is by no means bare.

At a reduced valuation, the stock is trading at just 19 times its trailing earnings, and its dividend is yielding a mouthwatering rate of 5.7%. With strong free cash flow supporting its payout, this may be an underrated dividend stock to buy right now.

AT&T

Top telecom stock AT&T has also been enduring a tough year, as its shares are down 17% thus far in 2026, hitting new lows on Tuesday. While its business is stable and generally reliable for modest growth over the long run, concerns about SpaceX expanding its Starlink mobile service have investors worried that it may further chip away at AT&T's limited growth.

An increase in competition can always be a concern for a company, but it may be premature to expect that it will be disastrous for AT&T's business. It's a situation worth monitoring, but I believe the market may be overreacting here. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk often has grand visions, but they don't always come to fruition.

AT&T stock trades at an incredibly low price-to-earnings multiple of just seven, and its yield is now around 5.3%. With a terrific payout and an excellent margin of safety to compensate for the potential risk it faces, AT&T's stock could be an intriguing option for dividend investors to consider today.

Vici Properties

Last but certainly not least on this list is Vici Properties. This real estate investment trust (REIT) focuses on casino and entertainment properties and offers the highest yield here, at 6.7%. It's down around just 5% this year, but that's enough for it to sink to a new 52-week low recently. This is a low-volatility stock that doesn't go on wild swings in value, which is why it can be a particularly valuable dividend stock to own. While it might not generate massive returns, it may provide investors with some stable and reliable dividend income.

The key number for investors to consider when evaluating REITs is funds from operations (FFO) per share, which REITs use to assess their earnings. It's an adjusted earnings figure, but it gives a good indication of how the business is doing on a cash flow basis and how well its dividend is covered. During the most recent quarter, which ended in March, Vici's FFO per share was $0.82, up from $0.51 a year ago as it benefited from a change in allowance for credit losses. But even based on last year's FFO per share, its earnings are still higher than the rate of its quarterly dividend -- $0.45.

At just nine times its trailing earnings, this is another attractive dividend stock that may be worth buying today.

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Vici Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.