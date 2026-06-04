Bargain Hunters: These 3 Growth Stocks Recently Hit New 52-Week Lows

Key Points

The stocks listed here have been facing adversity this year, but their long-term prospects remain strong.

At lower valuations, these stocks can generate great returns for investors in the future.

10 stocks we like better than Intuitive Surgical ›

Do you want to buy some quality growth stocks, but don't want to pay a steep premium to do so? Below, I've got a list of three terrific stocks that are trading lower recently and that have hit new 52-week lows.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), Mastercard (NYSE: MA), and T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) have been struggling of late, but here's why now can be a great time to add them to your portfolio.

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Intuitive Surgical

Shares of healthcare company Intuitive Surgical have fallen by 27% thus far in 2026. The company is a leader in the robotic-assisted surgery market, but the stock may have been coming under pressure due to its high valuation. In the past, it wouldn't have been uncommon to see it trading at more than 70 times its trailing earnings. Today, it's down to around 50, and on a forward basis, it's trading at a multiple of around 40 (based on analyst projections for its earnings in the year ahead).

It may not seem like a huge bargain, but that may prove to be the case in the long term. Robotic-assisted surgery is still a fairly small slice of the healthcare market; analysts at Grand View Research estimate the global surgical robot market was worth just $6.6 billion last year. And even though it's expected to grow significantly, by 2033, they project it'll be worth $18.5 billion, which still isn't terribly large.

Over the very long term, there may be much more growth ahead, which is why Intuitive Surgical could make for an intriguing long-term holding. Its da Vinci systems have been generating strong demand despite their high costs, and in just the span of three years, the company's revenue has grown from $6.2 billion (in 2022) to more than $10 billion this past year.

The stock has recently hit a new 52-week low, and it's also around its two-year low. Now could be a great time to add it to your portfolio.

T-Mobile US

T-Mobile's stock has also been falling this year; it's down 13% thus far. The wireless network operator prides itself on being the "un-carrier" by being different from its rivals and prioritizing customer satisfaction. It has been doing well this year, and during the first three months of 2026, its revenue rose by an impressive rate of around 11%.

While competition is normally intense in the telecom industry, T-Mobile has done an excellent job of continuing to grow over the years. The stock has fallen to a new 52-week low this week amid a broader decline in telecom stocks, as fears heighten about the possible disruption that SpaceX may cause. It's a concern, but I think it's a premature one at this stage. T-Mobile's business is massive and has the resources to be able to compete aggressively against rivals, as it has demonstrated in the past.

With its decline in value, you can now buy T-Mobile stock at a relatively modest forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 17, which is well below the S&P 500 average of 22.

Mastercard

Financial stocks such as Mastercard have been struggling this year due to concerns about possible caps on credit card interest rates. However, nothing has panned out, and there's no indication that Mastercard's business is in serious trouble.

For investors, this is still an excellent growth stock to invest in. Demand remains strong as the company continues to be a leader in the credit card industry. Revenue for the first three months of 2026 totaled $8.4 billion and was up 16% year over year. Profits surged by even more, 18%, totaling $3.9 billion.

This is the type of company that can succeed regardless of economic conditions, which is why it can be a no-brainer buy when it's on sale. And today it is. Now, it's trading at a forward P/E of 24, which is lower than what it has averaged in the past. That's a solid price for a top growth stock.

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intuitive Surgical and Mastercard. The Motley Fool recommends T-Mobile US and recommends the following options: long January 2028 $520 calls on Intuitive Surgical and short January 2028 $530 calls on Intuitive Surgical. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.