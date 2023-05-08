Bargain Hunters Take Note: Insider Cluster-Buying At IBTX

A particularly strong insider buying signal is what we call a "cluster-buy" where three or more different insiders make open market purchases within a short period of one another. At Independent Bank Group Inc. (Symbol: IBTX), 3 different insiders purchased 7,500 shares at an average price of $30.37/share, for a total of $227,790, with the most recent purchase on May 4, 2023.

Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. So when multiple insiders all decide to make purchases around the same time, it could be a strong indication that the stock is undervalued. Below is a table summarizing the insider buys that make up this "cluster":

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/04/2023 William E. Fair Director 2,000 $30.56 $61,120.00 05/04/2023 Paul B. Langdale EVP, Chief Financial Officer 500 $29.74 $14,870.00 05/04/2023 David R. Brooks Chairman and CEO 5,000 $30.36 $151,800.00

The chart below shows the one year performance of IBTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average. Note that IBTX's low point in its 52 week range is $28.81 per share, with $76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.03, with shares currently trading down about 0.9% on the day.

The current annualized dividend paid by Independent Bank Group Inc. is $1.52/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 05/03/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for IBTX, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 4.8% annualized yield is likely to continue.

